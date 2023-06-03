“Electric start snow blower” : Electric Start Gas Snow Blower: Ariens 921046 Deluxe 28 in. Two-Stage

“Gas Snow Blower with Electric Start and Two-Stage Operation – Ariens 921046 Deluxe 28 in.”



Winter can be a beautiful season, but it can also be a challenging one. Heavy snowfalls can make it difficult to navigate through your surroundings. This is where the Ariens Deluxe snow blower comes in. This no-nonsense beast is designed to handle even the toughest snow removal tasks. With its large impeller and auto-turn steering technology, this machine is all business. The 14” auger diameter and high 21” housing height are perfect for those blizzard days, and it can blow snow up to 50 feet and clear 62-72 tons/hour based on the model.

The Deluxe snow blower has a choice of 24-30” clearing widths, making it ideal for any size driveway or walkway. One of its standout features is its 14” all-steel impeller. This three-blade impeller can throw snow far and fast, up to 72 tons/hour, while keeping the intake area clear to efficiently pull in snow. The dual belt drive system efficiently captures engine torque to move more snow with less belt wear, ensuring that you get the most out of your machine for years to come.

Ariens has brought zero-degree turning radius to snow blowing with its auto-turn steering technology. This delivers smooth, precise, even turns, saving you time and making the task of removing snow much easier. The Deluxe snow blower also features 16” directional tires that deliver mobility, agility, and ideal grip for better traction when it gets slippery. The handlebars, dash, housing, multidirectional chute, and even the skid shoes are all made of 100% steel, making it a durable and reliable machine.

With a wide 28” clearing width that moves 65 tons of snow per hour, the Deluxe snow blower is the perfect machine for those who need to clear large areas quickly. Its powerful 254cc Ariens AX engine ensures that you have the power you need to tackle even the toughest snow removal tasks. The machine can blow snow up to 50 feet, and with its 14” auger and impeller diameter, it can handle even the heaviest snowfalls. The tall housing height and auto-turn triggerless steering make it easy to operate, and the interlocking handles allow for one-handed operation, making it easy to control the machine while keeping your other hand free for other tasks.

In conclusion, the Ariens Deluxe snow blower is a powerful, reliable, and durable machine that is perfect for tackling even the toughest snow removal tasks. Its large impeller and auto-turn steering technology, combined with its 16” directional tires and all-steel frame and dash, make it a machine that is built to last. Whether you need to clear a large driveway or a small walkway, the Deluxe snow blower is the perfect tool for the job. With its ability to move up to 72 tons of snow per hour, you can be sure that you will have a clean and snow-free area in no time.



