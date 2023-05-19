“Electric Stimulation for Low Libido in Women”: Study Finds Electric Stimulation of Genitals Can Boost Women’s Low Libido

1. #ElectricZapsForLowSexDrive

A new treatment for low sex drive in women

Electrical impulses on the dorsal genital nerve around the clitoris have been shown to stimulate sexual arousal in women, including those with severe spinal-cord injuries. This treatment, which sounds shocking, was researched at the University of Michigan with nine participants in total. Three women had some level of sexual dysfunction, three had a spinal-cord injury, and three had neither sexual dysfunction nor a spinal-cord injury. All nine participants completed one session of clitoral stimulation, and five of them completed a second session. During the sessions, when two electrodes were placed on either side of the clitoris, the participants reported sensations including “tingling,” “pulsation” and “lubrication,” but no pain or discomfort. Before and after each session, the women rated their level of sexual arousal on a five-point scale. The women without spinal-cord injuries noted a one- or two-point increase in arousal after their sessions, but the women with spinal-cord injuries reported a substantial two- or three-point jump in their levels of sexual arousal following clitoral stimulation.