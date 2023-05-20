Electric Zamboni : City of Sault Ste. Marie buys first electric Zamboni for ice resurfacing

Sault Ste. Marie’s First Electric Vehicle: The Zamboni

The City of Sault Ste. Marie has commenced the process of transitioning its fleet of vehicles to electric power, and the first purchase is a Zamboni, a vehicle that is distinctly Canadian. The city’s officials have been working towards electrifying all their vehicles for years, and the purchase of an electric Zamboni is a humorous but fitting first step. The addition aligns with the city’s commitment to carbon neutrality and reduces noise pollution. The resurfacer is more expensive than its predecessor, but the city hopes that it inspires others to follow suit. The City of Timmins also has an electric Zamboni, while Greater Sudbury and North Bay are in the process of purchasing green ice resurfacing machines. Plans to replace the next gas-fired Zamboni with an electric version will soon head to council. The city is set to unveil an electric city bus as its next green vehicle, and officials intend to switch its entire fleet of six ice resurfacing machines to electric power eventually.

News Source : Northern Ontario

