“Electrical box spacers” : 126-Piece Set of Plastic Switch and Receptacle Spacers for Electrical Box with 30 Bonus Screws

Switch and Receptacle Spacer: A Simple Solution to Electrical Issues

The Switch and Receptacle Spacer is a small but powerful tool that can solve a common problem in homes and offices. It is a simple solution to the issue of switch sockets sagging and becoming unstable. The product is manufactured by Wehhbtye and has been available on Amazon since February 2023. It is made in China and has an item model number B0BWM51B94.

The product is designed to provide a proper size to fit inside a switch socket. It measures 0.75 x 0.83 inches and does not interfere with the proper use of the switch. These red receptacle spacers are small and easy to store after each use, and they do not take up a lot of space. The package dimensions are 5.51 x 5.51 x 1.3 inches, and it weighs 6.38 ounces.

One of the most significant advantages of the Switch and Receptacle Spacer is that it prevents the switch from sinking. If you are worried about the problem of the switch socket sagging in your home and cannot find a solution, these receptacle pads can help. They can perfectly solve the problem of switch sagging in your house, and with these shims, your socket will return to its original shape.

Another benefit of using the Switch and Receptacle Spacer is that it fixes the socket. Once you put these small red receptacle shims inside the switch after installation, your socket will become very stable. When you use the jack, it will not shake left and right. This makes your electrical system more reliable and reduces the risk of accidents.

The Switch and Receptacle Spacer is also easy to install. You just need a screwdriver to disassemble the socket, then put the plastic spacers behind the screw, and finally fix the socket with a screwdriver. Note that the screwdriver is not included in the package. The product is also durable and can last a long time, reducing the need for frequent replacements.

In conclusion, the Switch and Receptacle Spacer is a simple but effective solution to electrical issues. It is easy to install, durable, and solves the problem of switch sockets sagging and becoming unstable. The product is affordable and can save you money in the long run by reducing the need for frequent replacements. If you are looking for a solution to your electrical problems, the Switch and Receptacle Spacer is worth considering.