Electrical malfunction likely caused alarm triggering lockdown, reopening Mt. Spokane High School today.

Mt. Spokane High School in Mead, Washington was put on lockdown Monday morning following the activation of a panic alarm. Despite a police search, no immediate danger was found, and the lockdown was lifted at approximately 8:30 a.m. School officials suspect that an electrical malfunction may have triggered the alarm and the incident is currently being investigated. Both parents and students were advised to leave the area during the lockdown.

News Source : NonStop Local KHQ

Source Link :Mt. Spokane High School reopens after lockdown, alarm likely triggered by electrical malfunction | News/