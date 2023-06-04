Electricity Outage in Mumbai’s Kandivali West Area; Adani Power System Suffers Major Technical Failure

Adani Electricity power distribution system : Power outage in Kandivali West, Mumbai after technical failure in Adani Electricity system: Report

A major technical failure in the Adani Electricity power distribution system caused an interruption in electricity supply for more than nine hours in Kandivali West area of Mumbai on Sunday. The local area had been without power for nine hours and it was expected to take an additional three hours to fully restore the electricity. The issue was identified as a fault in the high tension electric wire. The incident occurred days after several areas in the western suburbs of Mumbai experienced a power outage caused by a technical fault in the cabling infrastructure. Adani Electricity serves 31.5 Lakh Households and Establishments in Mumbai.

Read Full story : No Electricity in Kandivali West for 9 Hours Due to Technical Fault /

News Source : Yesha Kotak

Power outage Kandivali West Technical fault electricity Kandivali No power Kandivali West Electricity disruption in Kandivali Power failure in Kandivali West