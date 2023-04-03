Electronic music pioneer Sakamoto Ryuichi dead.

Sakamoto Ryuichi, a trailblazer in the realm of electronic music and an illustrious composer for film soundtracks, has died. We reflect on his life and his unwavering exploration of music fueled by profound acumen and unrestricted creativity.

Sakamoto’s musical career spanned several decades, producing acclaimed works that touched the hearts of people all around the world. He was born in Tokyo in 1952 and began playing the piano at just three years old. As a child, he was already demonstrating his exceptional musical talent, writing his first composition at the young age of ten.

In the mid-1970s, Sakamoto co-founded the groundbreaking electronic band Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO), which became world-renowned for its innovative sound and production techniques. The group’s popularity earned them a place in history as one of the pioneers of electronic music.

His work with YMO catapulted Sakamoto to global recognition as a leading electronic music artist, and he continued to push the boundaries of his craft throughout his career. He collaborated with an array of artists, from David Byrne to Thomas Dolby, and his music has been sampled by numerous hip-hop artists.

But Sakamoto’s impact on the music industry doesn’t end with his electronic music. He was also recognized as one of the most accomplished film score composers of his time, with an illustrious resume of over thirty film scores. He was awarded an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards for his work, including the soundtrack for Bernardo Bertolucci’s critically acclaimed film “The Last Emperor.”

Sakamoto was known for his unique approach to music, which combined traditional and modern elements in a way that was experimental and visionary. He once said that his goal was to “create a dialogue between different cultural elements, and to explore new ways of listening to music.”

Sakamoto’s passing is a tremendous loss to the music industry, as he played an essential role in shaping the genre of electronic music and the art of film scoring. His legacy as a pioneer of electronic music and a world-class film score composer will continue to inspire and influence musicians for generations to come.

