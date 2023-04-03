Electronic musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, dies after cancer battle.

At the age of 71, Ryuichi Sakamoto from Japan, renowned for his electronic music and the award-winning score for “The Last Emperor,” has passed away after a prolonged struggle with cancer.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, the renowned Japanese musician and composer, has passed away at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer. Known for his groundbreaking work in electronic music and film scores, including his Academy Award-winning score for “The Last Emperor,” Sakamoto’s legacy spans decades and genres.

Born in Tokyo in 1952, Sakamoto began his musical career in the late 1970s as a member of the experimental electronic music group Yellow Magic Orchestra. The group’s innovative blend of synthpop, punk, and traditional Japanese music quickly captured the attention of audiences around the world, and Sakamoto emerged as one of the most influential figures in the electronic music scene.

In addition to his work with Yellow Magic Orchestra, Sakamoto established himself as a prolific solo artist and composer, releasing numerous albums and soundtracks over the course of his career. He was particularly noted for his collaborations with filmmakers, including Bernardo Bertolucci and Pedro Almodovar, and his ability to create evocative and memorable scores that served as integral parts of the films they accompanied.

Sakamoto’s achievements were recognized with numerous awards and honors throughout his career, including an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, and the prestigious Imperial Prize of Japan. He was also a committed environmental activist and humanitarian, working to raise awareness of the global climate crisis and advocating for the rights of marginalized communities.

News of Sakamoto’s passing sparked an outpouring of tributes and condolences from fans and fellow musicians around the world, many of whom cited his enormous influence on their own work. From his groundbreaking contributions to electronic music to his moving and unforgettable film scores, Ryuichi Sakamoto will be remembered as a true innovator and visionary of our time. His legacy will continue to inspire and enrich the world of music and art for generations to come.

Source : @inquirerdotnet

