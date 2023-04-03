Electronic Musician Sakamoto Dies at 71

Ryuichi Sakamoto, the recipient of an Oscar and acclaimed electronic musician, passed away at the age of 71.

Tributes Pour In for Pioneering Japanese Musician Ryuichi Sakamoto

World-renowned musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, often considered one of the founding fathers of electronic pop, passed away on March 28, 2023 at the age of 71. Sakamoto had been battling colon cancer for some time. His management released a statement saying:

“While undergoing treatment for cancer discovered in June 2020, Sakamoto continued to create works in his home studio whenever his health would allow. He lived with music until the very end.”

As a member of the influential trio Yellow Magic Orchestra, which he formed in Tokyo with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi in 1978, he is credited with significantly shaping the rise of techno music after the late 1970s. Yellow Magic Orchestra’s debut album is considered an early example of synthpop and their tracks have been covered by the likes of Michael Jackson and Eric Clapton.

Sakamoto was a highly sought after composer, having won an Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on The Last Emperor and receiving a Golden Globe nomination for his work on The Revenant. He is also known for creating the film score for 1983’s Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, in which he also acted alongside David Bowie.

Although he was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, Sakamoto continued to create music, and in January 2023, two months before his death, he released his twelfth and final solo album, fittingly called 12.

Many artists paid tribute to the techno icon on social media, including Questlove, Alva Noto, and HEALTH.

Legacy and Achievements

As one of the most successful composers and musicians from Japan, Sakamoto co-founded one of the most influential electronic-pop groups of all time, Yellow Magic Orchestra. The group’s tracks have been covered by iconic musicians such as Michael Jackson and Eric Clapton, and they are credited with shaping the rise of techno music.

Sakamoto was a much-sought-after composer, having won an Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on The Last Emperor and receiving a Golden Globe nomination for his work on The Revenant. He continued to create music, even while undergoing treatment for throat and colon cancer.

The Latin phrase “Ars longa, vita brevis,” which means “Art is long, life is short,” was one of his favorite quotes and was included in the statement announcing his death.

Tributes From Artists

Many musicians paid their respects to Sakamoto on social media, including:

Questlove:

RIP Ryuichi Sakamoto. 1952-2023. A godfather of electronic-pop Alva Noto:

WE WILL MISS YOU ON THIS SIDE OF LIFE. A VOID IS LEFT THAT I CANNOT FULLY GRASP AT THE MOMENT. HEALTH:

1952-2023 Jean-Michel Jarre:

RYUICHI SAKAMOTO . 1952-2023

WE WILL MISS YOU ON THIS SIDE OF LIFE. A VOID IS LEFT THAT I CANNOT FULLY GRASP AT THE MOMENT.

pic.twitter.com/VCqvsFE3Ic Oneohtrix Point Never:

Thank you @ryuichisakamoto for more than I could ever explain in words, rip. Japanese Breakfast: I am so so sad. What a loss.