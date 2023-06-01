Electronic Stability Control (ESC): All You Need to Know About Electronic Stability Control

Quick Facts About Electronic Stability Control

Electronic stability control, or ESC, is an automatic system in your car designed to help keep you on course when steering. ESC helps prevent a vehicle from “spinning out” or “plowing out” due to the loss of road traction because of slipping wheels. Here are some quick facts about electronic stability control:

What Is Electronic Stability Control?

ESC is an automatic system in your car designed to help keep you on course when steering. It uses automatic computer-controlled braking of individual wheels to assist the driver with maintaining control of the car in critical driving situations. ESC helps prevent a vehicle from “spinning out” or “plowing out” due to the loss of road traction because of slipping wheels.

When Is Electronic Stability Control Activated?

The electronic stability control system monitors your steering wheel input and helps ensure the car goes where you want it to go. ESC is activated when it detects a probable loss of steering control. When it recognizes that the car is not going where the driver is steering, the system makes adjustments to correct the car’s course or minimize skidding during emergency evasive swerves.

How Does Electronic Stability Control Work?

ESC works by modulating the engine throttle and each wheel’s brake. The technology operates in the background, monitoring steering wheel activity and speed sensors on each wheel. When sensors determine that the driver is losing control, the ESC system engages automatically to adjust for oversteer and understeer. It applies or eases the brakes of each wheel on the car to bring the vehicle back onto the intended path.

How To Operate Electronic Stability Control

You don’t need to do anything to get your car’s ESC operating. It begins monitoring steering and speed when you start the engine. A warning light flashes on the dashboard when your ESC activates and makes adjustments. You may feel slight jerks and lurches as the system applies the brakes and reduces engine power.

Common Problems With Electronic Stability Control

Electronic stability control systems generally work effectively. However, problems with your anti-lock braking system, tires with poor tread, and a defective brake light switch can affect ESC operation.

Benefits of Electronic Stability Control

ESC systems use steering wheel position sensors to compare the wheel’s position to the vehicle’s actual steering response. If it detects something isn’t quite right, the ESC makes minor adjustments to the brakes or engine torque to help a driver maintain control. An automobile’s ESC system provides many benefits, including counteracting vehicle skidding in slippery conditions, providing corrective support in critical driving situations, and helping the driver maintain control of the car overall.

What the Electronic Stability Control Light Means

An ESC indicator light illuminated on the vehicle’s dashboard can mean one of several things. A malfunctioning ESC will stop working until any issues are fixed. You can drive your car if its electronic stability control light is showing on the dashboard but do so with extra caution.

Things To Keep in Mind

When the ESC light is off, your system is in ready mode. There is a direct relationship between your car’s ESC and its anti-lock braking system (ABS) and traction control system (TCS). The ESC system is most effective when the vehicle’s tires are properly inflated. Electronic stability control became mandatory on all passenger vehicles starting with model year 2012.

News Source : Kelley Blue Book

Source Link :Electronic Stability Control: Everything You Need To Know/