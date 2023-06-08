Elementary School in Tandag, Surigao del Sur with a Pilot Program







Pilot Elementary School, Tandag, Surigao del Sur

Pilot Elementary School is located in Tandag, Surigao del Sur. It is a public school that provides quality education to the students in the area. The school has a team of dedicated teachers who are committed to molding their students into responsible and productive citizens.

The school offers various programs and activities that help enrich the students’ learning experiences. These include sports, music, art, and academic contests. Pilot Elementary School also has a well-equipped library that provides students with access to a wide range of books and other learning materials.

If you are looking for a school that provides quality education and a nurturing environment for your child, Pilot Elementary School is a great choice. Contact us to learn more about our programs and admission requirements.





