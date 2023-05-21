The Washington Mystics defeated the New York Liberty in their opening game of the 2021 WNBA season, with a score of 80-64. Assistant coach Eric Thibault claimed his first win as head coach of the Mystics, thanks to strong performances from Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins, who both scored 14 points. Despite high expectations for the Liberty, they struggled with poor shooting and turnovers throughout the game. New York’s Sabrina Ionescu managed to score 18 points, but Cloud’s buzzer-beating block secured the victory for the Mystics.

Read Full story : Dallas Park Elementary School Lockdown Following a Gunman Threat – the guardian obits /

News Source : the guardian obits

1. Dallas Park Elementary School

2. Gunman threat

3. Lockdown protocol

4. School safety measures

5. Emergency response plan