“Elementor container tutorial”: Step-by-Step Guide on Using Elementor Container

Elementor Container Tutorial: A Step-by-Step Guide

Elementor is a popular visual website builder that allows you to create stunning websites without any coding knowledge. One of the essential features of Elementor is the container element. The container element is used to group other elements and provides a way to control their positioning, spacing, and styling. In this tutorial, we will explore how to use the container element in Elementor to create visually appealing web pages.

Step 1: Creating a new page

To get started, you need to create a new page with Elementor. You can do this by navigating to the WordPress dashboard and clicking on Pages > Add New. Once you have created a new page, click on the ‘Edit with Elementor’ button to open the Elementor editor.

Step 2: Adding a container element

After opening the Elementor editor, you will see a blank canvas. To add a container element, click on the ‘+’ icon in the middle of the screen and search for ‘container’ in the search bar. Next, drag and drop the container element onto the canvas.

Step 3: Configuring the container element

Once you have added the container element, you need to configure its settings. You can do this by clicking on the container element and navigating to the ‘Layout’ tab in the left sidebar. In the layout tab, you can adjust the container’s width, height, padding, margin, and background color.

Width: The container’s width determines how wide it will be on the page. You can set it to a fixed width or a percentage of the page width.

Height: The container’s height determines how tall it will be on the page. You can set it to a fixed height or leave it as ‘Auto’ to adjust the height based on the content inside the container.

Padding: The container’s padding determines the space between the container’s content and its edges. You can adjust the padding for each side of the container independently.

Margin: The container’s margin determines the space between the container and other elements on the page. You can adjust the margin for each side of the container independently.

Background color: The container’s background color determines the color of the container’s background. You can choose a solid color or a gradient.

Step 4: Adding content to the container

After configuring the container element, you can add content to it. To add content, click on the container element and drag and drop other elements inside it. For example, you can add text, images, buttons, or any other element you want to include on the page.

Step 5: Styling the container element

Once you have added content to the container element, you can style it to match your website’s design. You can do this by clicking on the container element and navigating to the ‘Style’ tab in the left sidebar. In the style tab, you can adjust the container’s typography, color, border, and shadow.

Typography: The typography settings allow you to adjust the font family, font size, font weight, line height, and letter spacing of the container’s text.

Color: The color settings allow you to adjust the color of the container’s text, background, border, and shadow.

Border: The border settings allow you to add a border around the container and adjust its thickness, style, and color.

Shadow: The shadow settings allow you to add a shadow behind the container and adjust its color, size, and position.

Step 6: Previewing and publishing the page

After completing the above steps, you can preview your page by clicking on the ‘Preview’ button in the bottom left corner of the Elementor editor. If you are satisfied with the page’s design, you can publish it by clicking on the ‘Publish’ button in the top right corner of the Elementor editor.

Conclusion

The container element is an essential feature of Elementor that allows you to group other elements and control their positioning, spacing, and styling. In this tutorial, we have explored how to use the container element in Elementor to create visually appealing web pages. By following these steps, you can create stunning web pages with Elementor without any coding knowledge.

