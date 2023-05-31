“Elephant graveyard North Florida”: Elephant Graveyard Uncovered by Paleontologists in North Florida

Gomphotheres Were Among the Most Diverse Proboscideans and Spread to Nearly Every Continent During Their 20 Million-Year Reign

Gomphotheres, extinct relatives of elephants, were among the most diverse proboscideans and spread to nearly every continent during their 20 million-year reign. They first evolved in Africa in the early Miocene, roughly 23 million years ago, after which they dispersed into Europe and Asia. By 16 million years ago, they had reached North America via the Bering land bridge. When the Isthmus of Panama rose above the sea 2.7 million years ago, gomphotheres were waiting on the shoreline to cross into South America.

Gomphotheres can be coarsely identified by their tusks, which have unique shapes, orientations and banding patterns that differ by group. They evolved several unique features that allowed them to thrive in the new environments they encountered. In addition to the usual pair of upper tusks common in proboscideans, some gomphotheres had a second set attached to the lower jaw, which were fashioned by natural selection into increasingly implausible configurations. Many species had small lower tusks that splayed apart or extended in parallel at the tip of a significantly elongated jaw. Tusks in the platybelodon gomphotheres were flattened and joined, resembling a massive pair of buck teeth, which they used to scrape bark from trees.

Researchers and volunteers with the Florida Museum of Natural History have discovered the ancient remains of several gomphotheres at a fossil site in North Florida. About five and a half million years ago, several gomphotheres died in or near a river in North Florida. Although their deaths likely occurred hundreds of years apart, their bodies were all deposited in a single location, entombed alongside other animals that had met with a similar fate. Today, the river no longer exists, but the fossils it left behind have offered paleontologists a panoramic view of life in prehistoric Florida.

The Montbrook Fossil Dig in North Florida is likely to be a record-breaking discovery. The most complete gomphothere skeleton from this time period in Florida and among the best in North America was discovered by Jonathan Bloch, curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Florida Museum of Natural History, and his team. Portions of a gomphothere skeleton were discovered early in the spring of 2022. Within a few days, it became clear there was not just one but several complete skeletons, including one adult and at least seven juveniles. The research team will need to fully excavate the specimens before they can accurately determine their size, but Bloch estimates the adult was eight feet tall at the shoulders. With the tusks included, the skull measures over nine feet in length.

According to Rachel Narducci, collection manager of vertebrate paleontology at the Florida Museum, it’s likely the fossils were successively deposited or transported to the area. \”Modern elephants travel in herds and can be very protective of their young, but I don’t think this was a situation in which they all died at once,\” she said. \”It seems like members of one or multiple herds got stuck in this one spot at different times.\”

Over the last seven years, paleontologists working at Montbrook have discovered the oldest deer in North America, the oldest known skull of a smilodontine sabertoothed cat and a new species of extinct heron. Fossil mainstays from the time, like bone-crushing dogs and short-faced bears, also show up scattered across the wide-brimmed fossil bed. Despite the diversity of fossils at Montbrook, most of these animals were interred after being transported by running water, and their remains are rarely found intact. The discovery of several complete gomphotheres was entirely unexpected.

Gomphotheres thrived in open savannahs, which were once common in Africa, Eurasia and the Americas. But a sustained pattern of global cooling that began about 14 million years ago led to the prominence of vast grasslands, which gradually replaced savannahs and caused gomphothere diversity to wane. Some species were able to successfully switch from tree browsing to a diet that primarily consisted of grasses, but gomphotheres were dealt another blow at the end of the Miocene, when a new group of proboscideans entered the stage. Mammoths and elephants originated in Africa before trekking north into Eurasia, following in the footsteps of the gomphotheres that had gone before and displacing them in the process.

By the time humans arrived in the Americas, there were only a few gomphothere species left, which wouldn’t last long. Faced with rapid climate change and overhunting from the continents’ newest inhabitants, the last gomphotheres disappeared at the end of the ice ages, along with the majority of other large mammal species. The Montbrook discovery gives new life to Rhynchotherium gomphotheres and provides scientists with the opportunity to learn more about the charismatic fauna that once populated North America.

Fossilized elephant remains in North Florida Prehistoric elephant population in Florida Excavation of ancient elephant graveyard Paleontology research in North Florida Elephant migration patterns in prehistoric times

News Source : Jerald Pinson

Source Link :Paleontologists discover elephant graveyard in North Florida/