“Elhem Mekhaled lightweight ratings”: Rewritten title: Lightweight Women’s Ratings Update: Elhem Mekhaled Makes it to the Top 5

Elhem Mekhaled Improves Her Standing in Women’s Boxing

French boxer Elhem Mekhaled has made her case for a placement in the competitive lightweight ratings of The Ring’s trailblazing divisional ratings. She scored a shutout decision win over Russia’s Yuliia Kutsenko, which led to the panel agreeing to remove Uruguay’s Maira Moneo to allow Mekhaled to enter in the No. 5 slot.

Mekhaled is an Elite Boxer

“Mekhaled is an elite boxer at this point,” argued author and TV commentator/producer Yesica Palmetta. “Her defeats were against top-level opponents. Moneo is still maturing, and she only has one important victory against former champion Erica Farias in a controversial, dirty fight.”

However, some experts still believe that Moneo can make a comeback. “Moneo is scheduled to fight in June against Gabriela Bouvier,” said author and Rincon Rojo magazine editor Irene Deserti. “I think it will be an easy win for her, which might get her back on the ratings. We’ll see.”

Terri Harper Refuses to Let Training Go to Waste

Terri Harper refused to let a good training camp go to waste, and accepted a fight against Ivana Habazin one week after the cancellation of her bout against Cecilia Braekhus. Harper is currently ranked No. 1 at 154 and remains a force in the division. However, she may drop back down a few pounds in search of better opportunities elsewhere if her dream fight against Ring champ Natasha Jonas fails to materialize.

“I believe that Harper will move down to welterweight and challenge Sandy Ryan or Jessica McCaskill if a unification bout with Natasha Jonas fails to transpire at super-welterweight,” said columnist Mark Jones, in an analysis echoed across the panel.

Heavyweight Division is Thin

Lani Daniels and Alrie Meleisea fought for a “heavyweight title,” but the general initial assessment made during the creation of The Ring’s ratings is that the field is extremely thin in that division. There are not enough active fighters above 168 pounds fighting with enough regularity to create a viable and active Top 5 in any of those divisions. This goes in consonance with most sanctioning bodies, since they do not rate fighters above 168 either in most cases.

As the situation progresses, the situation in the heavier divisions of women’s boxing will be periodically reviewed.

About the Author

Diego M. Morilla has been writing for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com, and many other magazines, websites, newspapers, and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

