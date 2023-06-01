“Elijah Beast net worth”: Elijah’s Lifestyle, Net Worth, Age, Height, Car, Income, House, Hobbies, and Biography as a Member of the Beast Family

The Beast Family: Elijah Lifestyle, Net worth, Age, Height, Car, Income, House, Hobbies, Biography

The Beast Family is an American family that has gained popularity on social media platforms. Elijah Beast is the father of the family, and he is known for his funny and entertaining videos on YouTube.

Early Life and Education

Elijah was born in the United States on June 5, 1986. He grew up in a middle-class family and attended a local high school. After graduating from high school, Elijah went to college, where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

Career

After completing his education, Elijah started working in the corporate world. However, he soon realized that he was not happy with his job and wanted to do something that would bring him satisfaction. He then started making videos on YouTube, where he showcased his talent for comedy and entertainment.

His videos soon gained popularity, and he started getting more and more followers on social media. Elijah became a full-time YouTuber, and he started creating videos regularly. He also started collaborating with other YouTubers and content creators, which helped him grow his following even more.

Net Worth

Elijah’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. He earns money through his YouTube channel, sponsorships, and merchandise sales. He also makes money through brand deals and collaborations with other content creators.

Age and Height

Elijah is currently 35 years old. He stands at a height of 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm).

Car

Elijah owns a luxurious Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV. The car is worth around $130,000.

Income

Elijah’s income is mainly from his YouTube channel. He earns money through Google AdSense, which pays him for the ads that are displayed on his videos. He also earns money through sponsorships and brand deals.

House

Elijah lives in a luxurious mansion in California. The house is worth around $3 million and has all the amenities that one can imagine. The house has a swimming pool, a gym, a home theater, and a beautiful garden.

Hobbies

Elijah loves to travel and explore new places. He also loves to play basketball and is an avid sports fan. He also enjoys spending time with his family and friends.

Biography

Today, Elijah is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, with millions of followers on social media. He is known for his funny and entertaining videos, which have made him a household name. He continues to create videos regularly and is always looking for new ways to entertain his fans.

Conclusion

Elijah Beast is a popular YouTuber and content creator who has gained a massive following on social media. He is known for his funny and entertaining videos and is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world. With his net worth of around $5 million, he is living a luxurious lifestyle and enjoying his success. He continues to create videos regularly and is always looking for new ways to entertain his fans.

