“Elijah Beeman, victim of fatal crash in Linn County” : Child victim identified in Linn County crash: Elijah Beeman

“10-Year-Old Elijah Beeman Killed in Linn County Crash, Driver and Another Child Survive”

A child’s identity has been revealed by authorities following a fatal crash near Center Point in Linn County. The incident occurred on Saturday, resulting in the death of 10-year-old Elijah Beeman. The van involved in the accident had rolled over and landed in a ditch. The driver and another child were taken to the hospital, but they are expected to recover. The reason for the accident is currently unknown.

News Source : KCCI

