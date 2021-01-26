Elijah Moshinksy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :director Elijah Moshinksy has Died .

By | January 26, 2021
0 Comment

Elijah Moshinksy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :director Elijah Moshinksy has Died .

director Elijah Moshinksy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Mark Shenton @ShentonStage Farewell to director Elijah Moshinksy, who has died aged 75 (following #COVID19), best known for workng @RoyalOperaHouse & @E_N_O , but also directed @NationalTheatre & West End, incl original stage version of SHADOWLANDS in London (1989) & Bway (1990). https://bit.ly/36gECiZ

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.