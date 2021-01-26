Elijah Moshinksy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :director Elijah Moshinksy has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Farewell to director Elijah Moshinksy, who has died aged 75 (following #COVID19), best known for workng @RoyalOperaHouse & @E_N_O, but also directed @NationalTheatre & West End, incl original stage version of SHADOWLANDS in London (1989) & Bway (1990). https://t.co/3HIEr61oG7 pic.twitter.com/Rmt4XxZC8k — Mark Shenton 💙 (@ShentonStage) January 26, 2021

