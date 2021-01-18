Elijah Moshinsky Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Elijah Moshinsky has Died .

Elijah Moshinsky has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The opera world has lost a major visionary with the passing of celebrated director, Elijah Moshinsky. We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.https://t.co/7frizqyx0J — LA Opera (@LAOpera) January 18, 2021

