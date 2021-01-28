Elijah Moshinsky Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Elijah Moshinsky, theatre & opera director has died of Covid.

By | January 28, 2021
0 Comment

Elijah Moshinsky Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Elijah Moshinsky, theatre & opera director has died of Covid.

Elijah Moshinsky has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Hugh Sykes @HughSykes Remembering Elijah Moshinsky, theatre & opera director who has died of Covid. In similar mould to Jonathan Miller, he was erudite, inspiring, genial, resourcefully creative – & in As You Like It in 1972 he cast Mel Smith as Touchstone. https://roh.org.uk/news/remembering-elijah-moshinsky…

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.