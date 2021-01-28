Elijah Moshinsky Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Elijah Moshinsky, theatre & opera director has died of Covid.
Elijah Moshinsky has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Remembering Elijah Moshinsky, theatre & opera director who has died of Covid. In similar mould to Jonathan Miller, he was erudite, inspiring, genial, resourcefully creative – & in As You Like It in 1972 he cast Mel Smith as Touchstone. https://t.co/RnY79s6ZHx pic.twitter.com/FWRPVyGXdN
— Hugh Sykes (@HughSykes) January 28, 2021
