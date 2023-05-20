Elijah Stoudt DUI #1 : DUI Suspect Identified in I-89 SB Crash: Elijah Stoudt

“DUI Suspect Elijah Stoudt Totals Car in Single Vehicle Crash on I-89 SB in Bolton, Vermont”

The Vermont State Police, Department of Public Safety, has issued a news release regarding a motor vehicle crash. The case number is 23A1003081, and the responding trooper is Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic from the Williston Barracks. The incident occurred on May 19, 2023, at 23:36 hours, on I-89 SB in the town of Bolton, near mile marker 72. The weather was clear, and the road conditions were dry.

The operator of the vehicle involved in the crash is Elijah Stoudt, a 22-year-old resident of East Montpellier, Vermont. Stoudt was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The vehicle in question is a Toyota Tacoma, with a year of 302A576. The damage to the vehicle was extensive, and it was totaled. Stoudt was evaluated on the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Upon arrival at the scene, Troopers observed the vehicle in an uncontrolled resting position on Route 2. They identified Stoudt as the operator and detected several indicators of impairment during their conversation with him. After a roadside investigation, Stoudt was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken to Williston State Police barracks for processing.

After processing, Stoudt was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on May 20, 2023, at 0815 hours to answer to DUI #1. The responding troopers were assisted by the Williston Police Department, Richmond Rescue, Bolton Fire Department, and E and S Transport.

For more information, contact Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic at 802-878-7111 or blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov. The Vermont State Police can be reached at 2777 St. George Road, Williston, VT 05495.

