“Elina Svitolina Roland Garros 2023”: “Elina Svitolina Secures Top 10 Ranking at Roland Garros 2023”

Elina Svitolina, a former World No. 3, kicked off her journey at the 2023 French Open with a convincing first-round victory over Martina Trevisan. The Ukranian player returned to professional tennis less than two months ago after taking a year-long pregnancy break, during which she dropped outside of the top 500 in the WTA rankings. However, she didn’t take long to win her first title after the comeback, triumphing in Strasbourg and continuing her hot streak in Paris. In her latest match, she defeated Trevisan 6-2, 6-2 in a match lasting just over an hour, letting her win just four games.

While some expected the match to be a closely contested affair due to Trevisan’s surprise run at the 2022 French Open, where she reached the semifinals before being stopped by Coco Gauf, it was not the case. Tennis pundit Craig Shapiro expressed his disappointment over Trevisan’s heavy loss on Twitter. However, former professional tennis player Rennae Stubbs was not surprised by the outcome, saying that Elina Svitolina is a top 10 player and a WAY better player than Trevisan, who had only one awesome tournament last year. According to Stubbs, the beauty of professional tennis is consistency, which separates the top 100 players from the top 10.

Elina Svitolina’s next opponent in the second round of Roland Garros 2023 will be Australia’s Storm Hunter. Hunter defeated Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the first round. Svitolina’s win over Trevisan has helped her climb to the 150th position in the live WTA rankings.

Elina Svitolina Returns to the Top 200 with 2023 Internationaux de Strasbourg Title

Elina Svitolina’s return to professional tennis has been impressive, with her winning the 2023 Internationaux de Strasbourg title. The 28-year-old player didn’t have too many problems in Strasbourg, where she won her first title after returning to tennis in early April. In the first round, she defeated Louisa Chirico 6-4, 7-6, and Erin Routliffe withdrew before their match in the second round. In the quarterfinal, Varvara Gracheva was her victim, losing to her 6-3, 6-4.

In the semifinal, Svitolina beat Clara Burel 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, before defeating Anna Blinkova in the final 6-2, 6-3. Her win in Strasbourg helped her get back to the top 200 in the WTA rankings, and her first-round win at the 2023 French Open has further improved her ranking, currently sitting at the 150th position.

Elina Svitolina’s return to professional tennis has been nothing short of impressive, winning the 2023 Internationaux de Strasbourg title and kicking off her journey at the 2023 French Open with a convincing first-round win over Martina Trevisan. Her consistency and top 10 player status have been highlighted by former professional tennis player Rennae Stubbs, who believes that consistency separates the top 100 players from the top 10. With her current form and ranking, Svitolina is undoubtedly a player to watch out for in the upcoming matches.

