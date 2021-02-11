Elisa Lam Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Elisa Lam. A Canadian student at the university of British Columbia, 21. Her body was found floating in a water tank at the infamous Cecil Hotel.

Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021

Elisa Lam has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.

Dominic Macwan Admin · 15h · Elisa Lam. A Canadian student at the university of British Columbia, 21. Her body was found floating in a water tank at the infamous Cecil Hotel, now named Stay on Main in L.A downtown. The new Netflix documentary, The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, sheds some light on the case. So let’s discuss further as to what might have happened to her. The documentary does a decent job at that but, in my honest opinion it could have talked more about mental illness. A young woman decided to travel, who by the way was going through Bipolar Disorder, ended up at the hotel, because it’s a cheap place to live. I personally think there was no foul play, but she was just going something called a MANIC depression at the time. What a Manic depression episode could look like, example- “When a person has a manic disorder, they will have an inflated sense of themselves. They might make grandiose statements that aren’t possible at all. For example, they could say they need to quit their job in order to become a bestselling novelist when the person doesn’t write at all”. That poor soul was going through a really really hard time and no one to talk to. I feel for you Elisa. Please Rest In Peace. This world wasn’t the right place for you anyway. You deserved better. I wish I was there to talk to her and help her. Please talk to anyone going through mental health issues. I know first hand it could feel like the end of the world and extremely dark and absurd thoughts. Thankfully I was able to curb them, unfortunately this angel wasn’t able to. There’s no supernatural theories or anything cursed about the place, Elisa was just at the wrong place, at the wrong time. God bless you and your family Elisa. I hope I see you at the end of the road. Much love.

Caz Rock

I do have a number of thoughts.

1- when someone has mental problems they always blame it on that as it’s easy. You are put in a box and that’s where you stay. So it comes up again and again.

2- I wonder if she witnessed something so they went after her. I think it’s her shoe also not someone else’s.

3 – could she have climbed in the tank and used her clothes to A open the lid as it would have been heavy. B try and open it from the inside.

4 – They have a bad attitude towards things that happen in the hotel like death/ disappearance￼ are just a normal thing they don’t really care, hence clearly her stuff away ASAP it’s “normal” I do think they are to blame especially with access to the roof. More cctv.

5 – I believe in the supernatural had she been playing the elevator game. Could be.

I honestly don’t think we will ever know the real truth unless something turns up (missing bits from cctv) or someone comes forward.

I admit it doesn’t make sense but as humans we like to understand things that are tragic especially when they don’t make sense.

Whatever happens may she RIP.

