“Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Bernarda Pera Live Stream”: How to Watch Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Bernarda Pera: Live Stream and TV Coverage

Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Bernarda Pera are set to face off in the Round of 32 at the French Open on Saturday, June 3 at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. Tennis fans can catch all the action on Tennis Channel or stream it live on Fubo with a seven-day free trial.

Cocciaretto is coming off a dominant 6-2, 6-3 victory over Simona Waltert in the Round of 64 and is looking to maintain her momentum. However, her last tournament at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia ended in disappointment as she lost in the round of 64 to Anastasia Potapova.

On the other hand, Pera is coming off a hard-fought victory over Donna Vekic in the Round of 64, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. However, her recent tournament at the Internationaux de Strasbourg ended in defeat as she lost in the quarterfinals to Clara Burel.

In three head-to-head matches, Pera has won two, while Cocciaretto has won one. However, Cocciaretto won their last matchup 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Hobart International on January 11, 2023.

The odds and probabilities for the match are in favor of Cocciaretto, with -140 odds to win compared to Pera’s +110 odds. The computer predicted probability for Cocciaretto to win is 50.6%, while Pera’s probability is 49.4%.

Overall, the Cocciaretto-Pera matchup promises to be an exciting and competitive match for tennis fans to watch.

