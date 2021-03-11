Eliseo Robles Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Don Eliseo Robles Garza ‘El Roble Mayor’ has Died.
Grupo Pesado 17h · We mourn the sensitive passing of Don Eliseo Robles Garza ‘El Roble Mayor’, our deepest condolences to family and friends for such an irreparable loss. Rest In Peace Eliseo Robles Garza, ′′ El Roble Mayor “.
Source: (8) Grupo Pesado – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
CONDOLENCES.
———————— –
Raúl Alfonso Dueñas Barajas
May his soul for God’s mercy rest in peace .
Norma Sanchez
My deepest condolences to your family for the irreparable loss may God give you early resignation RIP
Malu Carreon
QEPD don Eliseo Robles y pronta resignación a la familia
Orfe Jasso
QEPD Don Eliseo Robles.
Gabriela Dominguez
Rest in peace and look to perpetual light, and my deepest condolences to all the family who have resignation and strength amen
Juanita Loredo
Descanse en paz
May be an image of one or more people and text that says ‘Mis maš sir ceras condo encias para la Fam ilia eh este momer dolor. Dios les ignación’
Maricela Camarillo Rodriguez
QEPD y brille para el la luz eterna y que Dios les mande fortaleza a toda la familia
Rafa MyRaf Tirado Marron
Q.D.E.P. Un abrazo para toda su familia.
Cirilo Cabrera Mena
May he rest in peace and glory this and early recycling for the family
· Reply · See Original (Spanish) · 17h
Maria Elena Villarreal Villarreal
My deepest condolences to all the Robles dynasty, Rest In Peace Don Eliseo Robles
Alma Cervantes Escobedo
Soon resignation for his family to be lost irreparable. RIP
· Reply · See Original (Spanish) · 17h
Gustavo Javier Hernández
I join the penalty that overwhelms the Robles family. a big hug for Don Eliseo and Solomon Robles. may God give them strength and speedy resignation. greetings from Metepec state of Mexico.
