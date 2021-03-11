Eliseo Robles Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Don Eliseo Robles Garza ‘El Roble Mayor’ has Died.

By John Okoro | March 11, 2021
0 Comment

Don Eliseo Robles Garza ‘El Roble Mayor’ has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

Grupo Pesado  17h  · We mourn the sensitive passing of Don Eliseo Robles Garza ‘El Roble Mayor’, our deepest condolences to family and friends for such an irreparable loss. Rest In Peace Eliseo Robles Garza, ′′ El Roble Mayor “.

Source: (8) Grupo Pesado – Posts | Facebook

Raúl Alfonso Dueñas Barajas
May his soul for God’s mercy rest in peace .

Norma Sanchez
My deepest condolences to your family for the irreparable loss may God give you early resignation RIP

Malu Carreon
QEPD don Eliseo Robles y pronta resignación a la familia

Orfe Jasso
QEPD Don Eliseo Robles.

Gabriela Dominguez
Rest in peace and look to perpetual light, and my deepest condolences to all the family who have resignation and strength amen

Juanita Loredo
Descanse en paz
Maricela Camarillo Rodriguez
QEPD y brille para el la luz eterna y que Dios les mande fortaleza a toda la familia

Rafa MyRaf Tirado Marron
Q.D.E.P. Un abrazo para toda su familia.

Cirilo Cabrera Mena
May he rest in peace and glory this and early recycling for the family
Maria Elena Villarreal Villarreal
My deepest condolences to all the Robles dynasty, Rest In Peace Don Eliseo Robles

Alma Cervantes Escobedo
Soon resignation for his family to be lost irreparable. RIP
Gustavo Javier Hernández
I join the penalty that overwhelms the Robles family. a big hug for Don Eliseo and Solomon Robles. may God give them strength and speedy resignation. greetings from Metepec state of Mexico.
