Eliseo Robles Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Don Eliseo Robles Garza ‘El Roble Mayor’ has Died.

Don Eliseo Robles Garza ‘El Roble Mayor’ has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

Grupo Pesado 17h · We mourn the sensitive passing of Don Eliseo Robles Garza ‘El Roble Mayor’, our deepest condolences to family and friends for such an irreparable loss. Rest In Peace Eliseo Robles Garza, ′′ El Roble Mayor “.

Source: (8) Grupo Pesado – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. TRIBUTES. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

CONDOLENCES.

———————— –

Raúl Alfonso Dueñas Barajas

May his soul for God’s mercy rest in peace .

Norma Sanchez

My deepest condolences to your family for the irreparable loss may God give you early resignation RIP

Malu Carreon

QEPD don Eliseo Robles y pronta resignación a la familia

Orfe Jasso

QEPD Don Eliseo Robles.

Gabriela Dominguez

Rest in peace and look to perpetual light, and my deepest condolences to all the family who have resignation and strength amen

Juanita Loredo

Descanse en paz

May be an image of one or more people and text that says ‘Mis maš sir ceras condo encias para la Fam ilia eh este momer dolor. Dios les ignación’

Maricela Camarillo Rodriguez

QEPD y brille para el la luz eterna y que Dios les mande fortaleza a toda la familia

Rafa MyRaf Tirado Marron

Q.D.E.P. Un abrazo para toda su familia.

Cirilo Cabrera Mena

May he rest in peace and glory this and early recycling for the family

· Reply · See Original (Spanish) · 17h

Maria Elena Villarreal Villarreal

My deepest condolences to all the Robles dynasty, Rest In Peace Don Eliseo Robles

Alma Cervantes Escobedo

Soon resignation for his family to be lost irreparable. RIP

· Reply · See Original (Spanish) · 17h

Gustavo Javier Hernández

I join the penalty that overwhelms the Robles family. a big hug for Don Eliseo and Solomon Robles. may God give them strength and speedy resignation. greetings from Metepec state of Mexico.

