Elite commando Pramod Rawat allegedly commits suicide in Dehradun

Pramod Rawat : Commando Pramod Rawat allegedly commits suicide over leave denial

An elite commando assigned to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s security allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Dehradun, as he did not receive permission to take leave. Pramod Rawat was identified as the deceased. Rawat reportedly shot himself inside the PAC barrack where he was stationed. After hearing the gunshots, his colleagues rushed to the scene and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was declared dead at the nearest health facility. The reason for Rawat’s drastic action is not yet known. However, sources claim that he took the extreme step after not being granted leave to go home. Rawat had been working at the CM’s residence in Dehradun since 2016. The Uttarakhand Police’s top officials, including Inspector General of Police Garhwal Karan Singh Nagliyal, SSP Dilip Singh, SP City Sarita Doval, and Vasio Dalanwala Abhinav Chaudhary, visited the site to investigate the situation.

News Source : ETV Bharat

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Dehradun suicide Commando incident Security breach Mental health awareness