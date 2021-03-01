Elizabeth Duff Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Elizabeth R. Duff, first woman to drive a Nashville city bus, dies at 72.
Elizabeth Duff has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 28. 2021.
The Philadelphia Tribune 16h · Growing up in segregated Nashville, Tennessee, in the 1950s, Elizabeth R. Duff once tried to sit at the front of a public city bus, where a sign warned that seats were for whites only. Her mother quickly pulled her to the back. “She didn’t like it when people told her that she couldn’t do certain things,” said Duff’s daughter, Virpi E. Carter. “She probably thought, ‘One day, I am going to sit at the front of the bus and I am going to drive that bus.’”
Tributes
Debra Crum shared a link.
13h ·
RIP Elizabeth Duff
15 January 1949 – 2021 February 13🚌🌇🏙
First black woman to drive a bus for the Nashville MTA system, 1974-2007. Received the Urban Driver of the Year in 2004.
Felled by COVID-19.
