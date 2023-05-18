“Elizabeth Holmes prison”: Elizabeth Holmes Set to Begin Her Prison Sentence Date

1. #ElizabethHolmesPrisonDate

2. #TheranosFounderJailed

3. #FraudConvictionSEO

4. #SiliconValleyScandal

5. #JusticeForTheranosVictims

On Tuesday, Elizabeth Holmes’ attempt to remain free while appealing her fraud conviction was denied. According to CNN Business, Judge Edward Davila, who oversaw her trial, granted her attorneys’ request for a post-Memorial Day reporting date, and Holmes is due to begin her 11-year sentence on May 30. Her lawyers cited the need for time to make medical arrangements for her and set up childcare for her two young children. It is currently unclear where Holmes will be incarcerated, but Judge Davila previously suggested that she serve her sentence at a minimum-security federal prison in Bryan, Texas. The AP reported that Holmes became pregnant with her 1-year-old son, William, just before her trial began in September 2021, and with her 3-month-old daughter, Invicta, shortly after her conviction. She shares both children with her partner, Billy Evans. Meanwhile, Holmes’ former romantic partner and ex-Theranos COO, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, was also in the news on Tuesday, when both were ordered to pay $452 million in restitution to victims of the blood-testing firm’s fraud. Judge Davila ruled that Holmes and Balwani “will be jointly and severally liable for this sum,” meaning that either party could be held responsible for the entire amount. According to Reuters, lawyers for both defendants argued that other “intervening” events contributed to investor losses, but Davila dismissed this argument, stating that “the victims’ losses occurred at the moment they exchanged their money for Theranos shares.” Balwani, who was convicted of fraud in his own trial, began serving his 13-year prison sentence last month.

Q: What was Elizabeth Holmes’ bid to remain free while she appeals her fraud conviction?

A: Elizabeth Holmes’ bid to remain free while she appeals her fraud conviction was rebuffed.

Q: When is Elizabeth Holmes’ reporting date to begin her 11-year sentence?

A: Elizabeth Holmes’ reporting date to begin her 11-year sentence is May 30.

Q: Why did Elizabeth Holmes’ attorneys request a post-Memorial Day date?

A: Elizabeth Holmes’ attorneys requested a post-Memorial Day date because they said the 39-year-old needed time to make medical arrangements and set up child care for her two young children.

Q: Where might Elizabeth Holmes be incarcerated?

A: It is not yet clear where Elizabeth Holmes will be incarcerated, but Judge Edward Davila had previously suggested she spend her sentence at a minimum-security federal prison in Bryan, Texas.

Q: Who is Elizabeth Holmes’ partner and father of her children?

A: Elizabeth Holmes’ partner and father of her children is Billy Evans.

Q: Who is Elizabeth Holmes’ former romantic partner and ex-Theranos COO?

A: Elizabeth Holmes’ former romantic partner and ex-Theranos COO is Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani.

Q: What is Elizabeth Holmes and Ramesh Balwani’s joint restitution payment?

A: Elizabeth Holmes and Ramesh Balwani’s joint restitution payment is $452 million to victims of the blood-testing firm’s fraud.

1. Elizabeth Holmes trial

2. Theranos scandal

3. Fraudulent behavior

4. White collar crime

5. Corporate corruption

Source Link :Elizabeth Holmes Has Her Prison Start Date/