Elizabeth Jaimes Arrested for Hitting Dog Maya with Hammer

The viral video of a woman hitting a husky with a hammer has caused outrage worldwide, and Elizabeth Jaimes has been identified as the perpetrator. The dog, Maya, suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment. Jaimes has been arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, which could result in up to 15 years in prison if she is found guilty. Maya has been returned to her owner, but it is unclear if she will suffer long-term consequences from the abuse. The incident has sparked conversations about animal cruelty and the need for stricter laws to protect animals. Sheriff Chad Chronister has stated that no animal deserves to be treated inhumanely, and the case has garnered attention from animal lovers across the country who are hoping for justice for Maya.

