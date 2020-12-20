Elizabeth Meckes Death -Dead – Obituary : Elizabeth Meckes, Professor of Mathematics has Died .
So sorry to hear of the passing of Elizabeth Meckes, Professor of Mathematics @casewestern Shown here @BIRS_Math @AWMmath @awmadvance https://t.co/kvEOSnNICm
— Kristin Lauter (@KristinLauter) December 20, 2020
