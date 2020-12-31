Elizabeth Peratrovich Death -Obituary – Dead : Alaska Native civil rights icon Elizabeth Peratrovich honoured by google doodle.

Alaska Glacial Essentials is in Alaska. 6 hrs · Was so happy to see this Google Doodle today! Check it out and check out the Alaska Native Tlingit artist behind the illustration @michaelagoade from Sitka, Alaska! Google's Doodle of the day is of Alaska Native civil rights icon Elizabeth Peratrovich. "It meant a lot to work on this project. Elizabeth Peratrovich often doesn't receive the recognition she deserves, and her story is important, inspiring and powerful. To be able to portray this strong Tlingit woman—as a Tlingit artist myself—is a good feeling," Goade told Google. "It means a great deal to be able to represent our Nation in this way and uplift Elizabeth's life and work." "In Tlingit creation stories, Raven was the one who brought daylight to the world. In the Doodle, Raven is holding the sun, which is a reference to this creation story. Similarly, Elizabeth was also a bringer of light to the world," she said.⠀ ⠀ Goade said she hoped the illustration helps more people learn about Elizabeth Peratrovich's history and civil rights work.⠀ ⠀ In 1941, Peratrovich and her husband Roy moved to Juneau but when they tried to buy a home, the seller denied them because they were Alaska Native. These types of experiences sparked Peratrovich's activism for equality for Alaska Natives. And, in the same year, the Peratroviches worked with the Alaska Native Brotherhood and the Alaska Native Sisterhood and lawmakers on Alaska's first anti-discrimination bill.⠀ ⠀ The bill failed when it was first introduced in 1941. It passed on Feb. 16, 1945, after Peratrovich's speech at the legislature garnered a passionate reaction from the gallery.⠀ ⠀ The Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945 was the first of its kind in the United States. In 1988, the Alaska Legislature declared Feb. 16 Elizabeth Peratrovich Day.⠀ . . . #tlingit #alaskanative #elizabethperatrovich #civilrightsicon #repostfrom @ktoopubmedia