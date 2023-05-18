Elk River Man Goes Missing: Family Seeks Public’s Help in Search Efforts

A Missing Man from Elk River: Family Seeks Public’s Help

On Saturday morning, a man from Elk River left his home and has not been seen since. His family is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

The Missing Man

The missing man is identified as John Smith, a 42-year-old resident of Elk River. He is around 5’9″ tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Smith was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and brown boots.

The Disappearance

According to his family, Smith left his home on Saturday morning, stating that he was going for a walk. However, he never returned. His family became worried when he did not answer his phone and did not come home by the evening. They immediately reported his disappearance to the local authorities.

The Search

The authorities have launched a search for Smith, but so far, they have not found any clues about his whereabouts. The search efforts include helicopters, drones, and K9 units. The search is ongoing, and the authorities are urging anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts to come forward.

The Family’s Plea

Smith’s family is devastated by his disappearance and is desperately seeking the public’s help in finding him. They have set up a Facebook page, “Find John Smith,” where they are posting updates about the search and asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“We are just so worried about John,” said his sister, Mary. “He’s never done anything like this before. We just want him to come home safely.”

How You Can Help

If you have any information about John Smith’s whereabouts, please contact the Elk River Police Department at (555) 555-5555. You can also visit the “Find John Smith” Facebook page to see updates about the search and to contact the family directly.

Even if you don’t have any information about Smith’s disappearance, you can still help by sharing his story on social media. The more people who know about his disappearance, the more likely it is that someone will come forward with information.

Conclusion

The disappearance of John Smith has left his family and friends in a state of shock and worry. They are hoping that the public will come forward with any information that can help in finding him. If you have any information, please contact the authorities or the family directly. Let’s all come together to bring John Smith home safely.

1. Missing person Elk River

2. Family seeks help finding missing man

3. Elk River resident disappears

4. Public asked to assist in search for missing man

5. Concerns grow for missing Elk River man