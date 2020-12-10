Ella Martin Death -Dead : Ella Martin has Died .

Ella Martin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

Ethan Pierce shared a link. 17 hrs · I wanted to share something with the group, and I don’t know if it’s my place to do so or not. It is heartbreaking to lose one of our classmates so soon. I might not have known Ella as long as the rest of the class of 2016, but her loss is nonetheless heartbreaking. It is so deeply ingrained when we are young that we are seemingly invincible, yet we are always reminded of how precious and beautiful life is. Rest In Peace, Ella.

Source: (10) CCA Vocal Music Alumni | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Katherine Eller wrote

I sat by her in one of my vocal classes… she never failed to make me smile and we always had a book to talk about. This breaks my heart.

