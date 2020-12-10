Ella Martin Death -Dead : Ella Martin has Died .
Ella Martin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.
Ethan Pierce shared a link. 17 hrs · I wanted to share something with the group, and I don’t know if it’s my place to do so or not. It is heartbreaking to lose one of our classmates so soon. I might not have known Ella as long as the rest of the class of 2016, but her loss is nonetheless heartbreaking. It is so deeply ingrained when we are young that we are seemingly invincible, yet we are always reminded of how precious and beautiful life is. Rest In Peace, Ella.
Source: (10) CCA Vocal Music Alumni | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Katherine Eller wrote
I sat by her in one of my vocal classes… she never failed to make me smile and we always had a book to talk about. This breaks my heart.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.