Ellen Cheever Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : collaborator and industry icon Ellen Cheever has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
collaborator and industry icon Ellen Cheever has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, collaborator and industry icon Ellen Cheever. Ellen was an extraordinary woman, designer, teacher and friend. She was the undisputed queen of kitchen design. Rest in peace, Ellen. You are loved. pic.twitter.com/Qzt8yF2wDk
— KBDesignersNetwork (@KBDesignNetwork) February 14, 2021
