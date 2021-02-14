Ellen Cheever Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Industry legend Ellen Cheever has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Industry legend Ellen Cheever has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
The KBDN family mourns the loss of industry legend Ellen Cheever. https://t.co/Cwluy2m198
— K&B Design News (@KBDN) February 14, 2021
K&B Design News @KBDN The KBDN family mourns the loss of industry legend Ellen Cheever.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.