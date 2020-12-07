Ellen Livers Death -Dead – Obituary : Ellen Livers has Died .
Ellen Livers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
https://twitter.com/MuesforMontana/status/1335783353480433665
John Mues @MuesforMontana Heartbroken to hear of the passing of a great human being who gave hope to many. Rest in power, Ellen Livers. Please consider donating to Shodair Children’s Hospital, at which she was head of government affairs and helped countless kids in need.
