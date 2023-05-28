“Ellie Bamber net worth”: Ellie Bamber: A Comprehensive Profile Including Biography, Height, Age, Relationship Status, Family Background, Earnings, Filmography, Ethnicity, and More

Ellie Bamber Biography: A Rising Star in Hollywood

Ellie Bamber is a British actress who has made a name for herself in Hollywood. She was born on February 2, 1997, in Surrey, England. Her full name is Eleanor Elizabeth Bamber, and she has a younger brother named Lucas.

Early Life and Education

Ellie Bamber grew up in a small village in Surrey with her parents, David and Naomi Bamber. Her mother is a yoga instructor, and her father is a retired army officer. She attended Hawley Place School and then went on to attend Wellington College. She was interested in acting from a young age and began attending drama classes at the age of 12.

Career

Ellie Bamber began her acting career in 2012, appearing in the television series A Mother’s Son. She then went on to appear in several British television shows, including The Musketeers, The Lady in White, and The Trial of Christine Keeler.

In 2015, Bamber made her film debut in The Falling, a British drama film directed by Carol Morley. She played the role of a schoolgirl named Lydia, and her performance was praised by critics.

Bamber gained international recognition in 2016 when she played the role of Cosette in the film adaptation of Les Misérables. She starred alongside Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, and Anne Hathaway. Her performance was praised, and she was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

In 2018, Bamber appeared in the film Nocturnal Animals, directed by Tom Ford. She played the role of India Hastings, the daughter of Amy Adams’ character. Her performance was again praised, and she was nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Bamber has also appeared in several stage productions, including High Society and The Lady from the Sea.

Personal Life

Ellie Bamber is currently in a relationship with Richard Madden, a Scottish actor best known for his role as Robb Stark in Game of Thrones. They have been dating since 2018.

Bamber is also known for her fashion sense and has been featured in several fashion magazines, including Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

Net Worth

Ellie Bamber’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million.

Height and Ethnicity

Ellie Bamber stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall. She is of English and Scottish descent.

Filmography

A Mother’s Son (2012)

The Musketeers (2014)

The Falling (2015)

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Extracurricular Activities (2019)

The Seven Sorrows of Mary (2019)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

The Paris Trap (2021)

Awards and Nominations

Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – Les Misérables (2013) – Nomination

BAFTA Rising Star Award – Nocturnal Animals (2017) – Nomination

Conclusion

Ellie Bamber is a rising star in Hollywood, known for her talent and fashion sense. She has already made a name for herself in the industry, and we can expect great things from her in the future.

