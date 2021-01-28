Elliot Hernandez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Elliot Hernandez, boy killed in his home by the tornado in Fultondale, AL on 1/25/2021.

January 28, 2021
0 Comment

Elliot Hernandez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Elliot Hernandez, boy killed in his home by the tornado in Fultondale, AL on 1/25/2021.

Elliot Hernandez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

HICA @HICA_Alabama Our hearts break at the news of the passing of Elliot Hernandez, boy who was killed in his home by the tornado in Fultondale, AL on 1/25/2021. If you are able to help, please contribute to this fund: Elliott Arizaga-Hernandez Relief and Memorial Fund

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

