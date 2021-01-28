Elliot Hernandez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Elliot Hernandez, boy killed in his home by the tornado in Fultondale, AL on 1/25/2021.

Elliot Hernandez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Our hearts break at the news of the passing of Elliot Hernandez, boy who was killed in his home by the tornado in Fultondale, AL on 1/25/2021.

If you are able to help, please contribute to this fund: Elliott Arizaga-Hernandez Relief and Memorial Fund https://t.co/TJseSX5W0D — HICA (@HICA_Alabama) January 28, 2021

HICA @HICA_Alabama Our hearts break at the news of the passing of Elliot Hernandez, boy who was killed in his home by the tornado in Fultondale, AL on 1/25/2021. If you are able to help, please contribute to this fund: Elliott Arizaga-Hernandez Relief and Memorial Fund