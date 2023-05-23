“Elliot Lake breaking and entering” today : Neighbour’s Apartment Break-In Results in Charges for Elliot Lake Resident

Man from Elliot Lake accused of trespassing into neighbor’s apartment. today 2023.

A man from Elliot Lake, Ontario has been charged with theft and break and enter for allegedly breaking into his neighbour’s apartment and stealing an iPad, cash, and food items. The resident reported finding the neighbour at their dining table before the accused quickly returned to their own apartment. The accused, Dominic Bernard, is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in June.

Elliot Lake man charged with breaking into neighbour's apt.

News Source : Sudbury Star Staff

