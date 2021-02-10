Elliot Mazer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Legendary, innovative Producer-Engineer, Elliot Mazer has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
Legendary, innovative Producer-Engineer, Elliot Mazer has died at 79. He's best known for his work w/@Neilyoung (Harvest), Janis Joplin (Cheap Thrills), @bobdylan, Linda Ronstadt & many others. https://t.co/u3j4fYZHTA @loserboy @djcherylwaters @kexp @pulmyears @RecordingAcad
— Beth Heller (@SongBirdNYC) February 10, 2021
