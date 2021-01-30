Elliott Wahle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Elliott Wahle has Died .
Rest in peace, Elliott Wahle. He passed away today at the age of 69 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was the Toronto Blue Jays administrator of player personnel from Aug. 1976 to March 1983.
My condolences to his family.
— Kevin Glew (@coopincanada) January 30, 2021
