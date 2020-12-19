Elliott Wells Death -Obituary – Dead : Douglas Elliott Wells has Died .
Douglas Elliott Wells has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Taylor Freer Bakos 4 mins · I can not believe I am sharing this. Elliott, we are all still in shock. You are loved by so many, your contagious smile and laughter will remain with us. RIP BIG E! Please pray for such a great family as this family is very dear to our hearts. DAVISFUNERALHOME.COM Douglas Elliott Wells Obituary – Visitation & Funeral Information Share Memories & Support th
Skylar York wrote
Another classmate that was a year or so above me, gone to soon. I would remember seeing him in the hallways, he was always such a good guy. Prayers for his family during this difficult time. RIP Elliott,
