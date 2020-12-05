Ellis Booth Death -Dead :Licking County Athletics lost a Champion today.
Ellis Booth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
— Granville Athletics (@GV_Blue_Aces) December 5, 2020
Tributes
💗🙏I am sending this tweet out for a moment of prayer for Ellis Booth. Please stop wherever you are and pray healing and strength for him and his family … the power of prayer is AMAZING!!💗
— Jennifer Hogue (@jenniferhogue85) December 5, 2020
Heath Football wrote
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Booth family and the entire Heath community. Ellis was a father, coach, administrator, teacher, mentor, and friend to so many people. Heath lost a great Bulldog today. Please send a thought and prayer for his family.
tp525 wrote
My prayers and condolences to the Booth family and all of Bulldog nation. Ellis was a great colleague and friend who will be missed dearly.
