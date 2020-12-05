Ellis Booth Death -Dead :Licking County Athletics lost a Champion today.

Ellis Booth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Granville Athletics on Twitter: “The Granville Community sends its deepest condolences to the Booth Family and the entire @HeathSports Community. Licking County Athletics lost a Champion today. Rest In Peace, Ellis- We are all better because of your leadership.”

The Granville Community sends its deepest condolences to the Booth Family and the entire @HeathSports Community. Licking County Athletics lost a Champion today. Rest In Peace, Ellis- We are all better because of your leadership.#BulldogStrong pic.twitter.com/uIIlHA5V3P — Granville Athletics (@GV_Blue_Aces) December 5, 2020

Tributes

💗🙏I am sending this tweet out for a moment of prayer for Ellis Booth. Please stop wherever you are and pray healing and strength for him and his family … the power of prayer is AMAZING!!💗 — Jennifer Hogue (@jenniferhogue85) December 5, 2020

Jennifer Hogue wrote

Heath Football wrote

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Booth family and the entire Heath community. Ellis was a father, coach, administrator, teacher, mentor, and friend to so many people. Heath lost a great Bulldog today. Please send a thought and prayer for his family.

tp525 wrote

My prayers and condolences to the Booth family and all of Bulldog nation. Ellis was a great colleague and friend who will be missed dearly.