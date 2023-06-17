“Ellsberg Papers” or the “Pentagon Papers”

Daniel Ellsberg: The Former Government Consultant Who Leaked the Pentagon Papers

Daniel Ellsberg was a former government consultant who gained notoriety in 1971 for leaking a top-secret government report to the New York Times. The report, which became known as the Pentagon Papers, detailed the United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War and revealed that the government had lied to the public about its intentions and actions in the conflict.

Ellsberg’s actions sparked a nationwide debate about the role of government secrecy and the public’s right to know. He faced charges of espionage and theft for his actions, but the charges were ultimately dropped due to government misconduct during the trial.

Ellsberg remains a prominent figure in the anti-war movement and an advocate for government transparency and accountability.

