Elon Musk shares misattributed quote, possibly from neo-Nazi, on Twitter

Elon Musk Shares Misattributed Quote on Twitter, Linked to Neo-Nazi Ideology

Elon Musk recently shared a quote on Twitter that was wrongly attributed to Voltaire, instead being said by a neo-Nazi, as reported by The Associated Press. The quote in question was featured in a meme Musk tweeted on Saturday, which showed a large hand with smaller people fighting to keep it from crushing them. Despite Twitter users pointing out the mistake, Musk has not commented on it and the tweet remains up. Musk has been a proponent of free speech since buying Twitter last year, and his support of far-right communities and ideologies has grown. Author Keith Olbermann criticized Musk for spreading misinformation.

News Source : Rey Harris

