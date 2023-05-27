Elon Musk tweets misattributed quote from neo-Nazi, Twitter users point out

Elon Musk misinformation and neo-Nazi quote : Elon Musk shares misattributed Voltaire quote, Twitter users point out the error

Twitter users pointed out that a quote shared by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, had been misattributed to Voltaire and actually originated from a neo-Nazi. Musk had tweeted a joke featuring a meme with the quote: “’To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.’ – Voltaire” with the comment: “we need to rise up against children with leukemia.” The same quote had been fact-checked last year by The Associated Press after Republican Congressman Thomas Massie shared it in a tweet criticizing Dr Anthony Fauci, also attributing the words to the French philosopher. The original quote came from a 1993 radio broadcast by Kevin Alfred Strom, a self-proclaimed American white nationalist and Holocaust denier. Despite the quote being repurposed and incorrectly attributed to Voltaire dozens of times, Musk’s tweet remained for hours without correction or apology as users pointed out the inaccuracy.

News Source : Sheila Flynn

