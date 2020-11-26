Elrita Warren Death -Dead – Obituaries: Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s mother, Elrita McClary Warren has died from Covid-19.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s mother, Elrita McClary Warren has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

“Will Cleveland on Twitter: “Heartbreaking. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced her 71-year-old mother, Elrita McClary Warren, has died from complications caused by COVID and congestive heart failure. ”

Heartbreaking. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced her 71-year-old mother, Elrita McClary Warren, has died from complications caused by COVID and congestive heart failure. pic.twitter.com/syPtfe222V — Will Cleveland (@WillCleveland13) November 26, 2020

Tributes

#Rochester Mayor @lovelyawarren has announced the passing of her mother due to complications from congestive heart failure & a COVID-19 infection. Elrita “Rita” McClary Warren was 71. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ziyf1BQxMQ — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) November 26, 2020