Elrita Warren Death -Dead – Obituaries: Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s mother, Elrita McClary Warren has died from Covid-19.

By | November 26, 2020
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s mother, Elrita McClary Warren has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

“Will Cleveland on Twitter: “Heartbreaking. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced her 71-year-old mother, Elrita McClary Warren, has died from complications caused by COVID and congestive heart failure. ”

