Elsa Raven Death -Dead : Elsa Raven, Character Actress has Died 91 – Cause of Death Unknown.

Elsa Raven, Character Actress has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 5, 2020.

“The Hollywood Museum on Twitter: “Saddened 2 hear Elsa Raven has passed at 91. The character actress will perhaps b best remembered as the “clock tower lady” in 1985’s #BackToTheFuture She joined us at our “Back to The Future Trilogy” Exhibit #RedCaret opening w Bob Gale & Museum Founder/Pres Donelle Dadigan ”

She joined us at our "Back to The Future Trilogy" Exhibit #RedCaret opening w Bob Gale & Museum Founder/Pres Donelle Dadigan pic.twitter.com/r2WKLvZSB7 — The Hollywood Museum (@HollywoodMuseum) November 5, 2020

Elsa Raven, die “Rettet die Rathausuhr”-Lady, ist verstorben. 😓 Im Video ein recht aktuelles Interview mit ihr vom letzten Jahr. ❤️ Auch solche kleine Rollen machten “Zurück in die Zukunft” als Film unvergesslich. https://t.co/XtWbcTKVVe — Isa 🌻🦉 (@DragonRynn) November 6, 2020

Jose David wrote

Elsa Raven, the enigmatic woman who sought to save the Hill Valley clock tower in “Back To The Future,” has died at the age of 91. She also had a fleeting role in “Titanic,” as the woman who waited to die alongside her husband as the ocean liner sank. RIP.

Casi todas las escenas que rodó para «Titanic» fueron posteriormente eliminadas y, sin embargo, es dueña de una de las escenas más desgarradoras de la película dirigida y escrita por James Cameron. La actriz Elsa Raven, que interpretó a Ida Straus en el… Translated from Spanish by Most of the scenes she shot for “Titanic” were subsequently cut, and yet she owns one of the most heartbreaking scenes in the James Cameron-directed and written film. Actress Elsa Raven, who played Ida Straus in the

@exitoina wrote

LLORA HOLLYWOOD | Elsa Raven protagonizó una de las escenas más abrumadoras de Titanic, la película de James Cameron de 1997, basada en una historia real. También es recordada por su rol en Volver al Futuro. Mirá el video. Translated from Spanish by CRIES HOLLYWOOD | Elsa Raven starred in one of the most overwhelming scenes in Titanic, the 1997 James Cameron film, based on a true story. She is also remembered for her role in Back to the Future. Look at the video.