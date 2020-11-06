Elsa Raven Death -Dead : Elsa Raven, Character Actress has Died 91 – Cause of Death Unknown.
Elsa Raven, Character Actress has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 5, 2020.
“The Hollywood Museum on Twitter: “Saddened 2 hear Elsa Raven has passed at 91. The character actress will perhaps b best remembered as the “clock tower lady” in 1985’s #BackToTheFuture She joined us at our “Back to The Future Trilogy” Exhibit #RedCaret opening w Bob Gale & Museum Founder/Pres Donelle Dadigan ”
Saddened 2 hear Elsa Raven has passed at 91. The character actress will perhaps b best remembered as the "clock tower lady" in 1985's #BackToTheFuture
She joined us at our "Back to The Future Trilogy" Exhibit #RedCaret opening w Bob Gale & Museum Founder/Pres Donelle Dadigan pic.twitter.com/r2WKLvZSB7
— The Hollywood Museum (@HollywoodMuseum) November 5, 2020
Tributes
Elsa Raven, die “Rettet die Rathausuhr”-Lady, ist verstorben. 😓 Im Video ein recht aktuelles Interview mit ihr vom letzten Jahr. ❤️ Auch solche kleine Rollen machten “Zurück in die Zukunft” als Film unvergesslich. https://t.co/XtWbcTKVVe
— Isa 🌻🦉 (@DragonRynn) November 6, 2020
Jose David wrote
Elsa Raven, the enigmatic woman who sought to save the Hill Valley clock tower in “Back To The Future,” has died at the age of 91. She also had a fleeting role in “Titanic,” as the woman who waited to die alongside her husband as the ocean liner sank. RIP.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.