Elspeth Tordoff Death -Dead – Obituary : Elspeth Tordoff has Died .
Elspeth Tordoff has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Elspeth Tordoff, a kind and generous soul who always supported us through our events. She will be deeply missed.
If you can, please support her Memorial Fund: https://t.co/HDrEaSGD0F
— Gray Area (@GrayAreaorg) December 12, 2020
