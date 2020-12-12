Elspeth Tordoff Death -Dead – Obituary : Elspeth Tordoff has Died .

Elspeth Tordoff has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Elspeth Tordoff, a kind and generous soul who always supported us through our events. She will be deeply missed.

If you can, please support her Memorial Fund: https://t.co/HDrEaSGD0F

— Gray Area (@GrayAreaorg) December 12, 2020