“Em minor scale guitar tutorial”: Transforming an Open E Minor Chord: A Guitar Theory Tutorial on Creating Cool Sounds and Scale Options.

Introduction:

Learning guitar theory is essential for every guitar player who wants to improve their playing skills and create unique sounds. In this tutorial, we will discuss how to turn an open E minor chord into something cool by using different scales.

Building Blocks:

To understand how to turn an open E minor chord into something cool, we need to understand the building blocks of music theory. The basic building blocks of music are notes, chords, and scales. A chord is a combination of three or more notes played together, while a scale is a sequence of notes played in a specific order.

Open E Minor Chord:

An open E minor chord is one of the most common chords used in guitar playing. It is a basic chord that every beginner learns. To play an open E minor chord, place your second finger on the second fret of the A string, your third finger on the second fret of the D string, and your first finger on the first fret of the G string. Strum all the strings except the low E string.

How to turn an open E minor chord into something cool:

To turn an open E minor chord into something cool, we need to use different scales. There are many scales that we can use, but in this tutorial, we will focus on the pentatonic scale and the blues scale.

Pentatonic Scale:

The pentatonic scale is a five-note scale that is widely used in rock, blues, and pop music. The pentatonic scale is easy to play and is a great starting point for beginners. To play the E minor pentatonic scale, place your first finger on the 12th fret of the low E string and play the following notes:

E (12th fret of the low E string)

G (15th fret of the low E string)

A (12th fret of the A string)

B (15th fret of the A string)

D (12th fret of the D string)

E (15th fret of the D string)

Playing the pentatonic scale over an E minor chord will create a bluesy and rock sound.

Blues Scale:

The blues scale is a six-note scale that is widely used in blues music. The blues scale is similar to the pentatonic scale, but it has an added note, the flat fifth (b5). The flat fifth note adds a bluesy feel to the scale. To play the E minor blues scale, place your first finger on the 12th fret of the low E string and play the following notes:

E (12th fret of the low E string)

G (15th fret of the low E string)

A (12th fret of the A string)

Bb (13th fret of the A string)

B (15th fret of the A string)

D (12th fret of the D string)

E (15th fret of the D string)

Playing the blues scale over an E minor chord will create a dark and moody sound.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, turning an open E minor chord into something cool is not difficult. By using different scales, we can create unique sounds and add depth to our playing. The pentatonic scale and the blues scale are great scales to start with, but there are many other scales that we can use. Learning music theory is an ongoing process, and the more we learn, the better we become.

